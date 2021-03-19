Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.73.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company.

Shares of OSH opened at $53.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.80. Oak Street Health has a one year low of $37.11 and a one year high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.79 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Oak Street Health will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,429,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $402,527,763.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $329,449.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 560,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,288,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,447,159 shares of company stock valued at $403,510,447. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth $1,155,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 284,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,382,000 after buying an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,471,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter worth about $1,259,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at about $826,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

