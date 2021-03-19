Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $282.44 Million

Equities analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) will report sales of $282.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $280.50 million and the highest is $283.62 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.79 million. Oak Street Health’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.92.

Shares of OSH stock opened at $53.84 on Friday. Oak Street Health has a twelve month low of $37.11 and a twelve month high of $66.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.80.

In other news, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,429,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $402,527,763.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $329,449.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 560,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,288,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,447,159 shares of company stock worth $403,510,447 in the last ninety days. 5.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newlight Partners LP purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,682,910,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Oak Street Health by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,821,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,721,000 after buying an additional 145,075 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,471,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,078,000 after acquiring an additional 61,852 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,825,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 22,918.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 887,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,284,000 after acquiring an additional 883,730 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

