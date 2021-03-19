Oak Associates Ltd. OH Sells 890 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH cut its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $5,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,914,091,000 after acquiring an additional 628,326 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,974,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $949,196,000 after acquiring an additional 170,784 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2,920.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 803,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 777,141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 483,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,401,000 after acquiring an additional 14,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,592,000 after buying an additional 59,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $304,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director More Avery sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.30, for a total value of $1,045,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,941 shares of company stock valued at $5,246,501 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SEDG stock traded up $12.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $279.40. 19,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,909. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.18. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.02 and a 1-year high of $377.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.05, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. On average, research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.88.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

