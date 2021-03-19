Oak Associates Ltd. OH Sells 1,625 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 2.3% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Amgen were worth $38,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Amgen by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 205 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,393,044 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $243.88. The company had a trading volume of 68,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,668. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.75 and its 200-day moving average is $235.19. The company has a market capitalization of $140.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.50.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

