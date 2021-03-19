Oak Associates Ltd. OH Reduces Stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH trimmed its stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNX traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.23. The company had a trading volume of 15,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,672. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $108.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $296,390.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,572.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $44,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,134.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,176 shares of company stock worth $542,256 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SYNNEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.89.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

