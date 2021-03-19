Oak Associates Ltd. OH Lowers Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH decreased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,735 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,294,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,279,871,000 after buying an additional 1,410,385 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,574,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,190,702,000 after acquiring an additional 381,648 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 37.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,473,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,793,995,000 after acquiring an additional 13,312,350 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,174,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $823,178,000 after acquiring an additional 631,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,314,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,418,000 after purchasing an additional 110,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.97. 156,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,988,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $61.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,554 shares of company stock valued at $11,484,875. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

