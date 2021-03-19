Oak Associates Ltd. OH Grows Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,858,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,156,720,000 after buying an additional 1,299,622 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $719,699,000 after acquiring an additional 333,534 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 481,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,849,000 after acquiring an additional 100,614 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 298,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,989,000 after purchasing an additional 83,989 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 973,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $796,827,000 after purchasing an additional 77,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $8.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $707.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,647. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $750.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $745.63. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $826.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $2,313,156.00. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total transaction of $393,084.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $736.75.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

