Oak Associates Ltd. OH Buys 1,280 Shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its stake in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGLN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 221.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Magellan Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

NASDAQ:MGLN traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.89. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.67 and a 12-month high of $95.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.27.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.45. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MGLN shares. Stephens downgraded Magellan Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.