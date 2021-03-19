NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) PT Raised to C$3.50 at Raymond James

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 50.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. ATB Capital upped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial raised NuVista Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.75.

NuVista Energy stock opened at C$2.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.06. The stock has a market cap of C$526.20 million and a P/E ratio of -2.65. NuVista Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.25 and a 52 week high of C$2.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.11.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

