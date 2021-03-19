Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Down 6.1% After Insider Selling

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) shares traded down 6.1% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $25.58 and last traded at $25.65. 3,589,420 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 1,752,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.32.

Specifically, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $85,007.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,728. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dheeraj Pandey sold 1,210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $32,065,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 886,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,479,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,252,555 shares of company stock worth $33,207,602 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTNX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nutanix from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.07.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.05 and a 200-day moving average of $28.25.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.55. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 69.59%. Equities analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Nutanix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Nutanix by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Nutanix by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Nutanix by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

