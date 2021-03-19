Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Insider Sells $291,268.80 in Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) insider Tyler Wall sold 10,848 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $291,268.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,446.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Nutanix stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.65. 3,578,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,535. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $35.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.05 and a 200-day moving average of $28.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.97.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.55. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 69.59%. On average, research analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. OTR Global upgraded Nutanix from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Nutanix by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,873,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,581,000 after acquiring an additional 168,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at $80,535,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nutanix by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,345,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,878,000 after purchasing an additional 56,807 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Nutanix by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,007,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,102,000 after purchasing an additional 34,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Nutanix by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,589,000 after purchasing an additional 42,231 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.