NULS (NULS) Price Tops $0.87

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 19th. NULS has a total market cap of $87.08 million and approximately $45.61 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can now be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00001482 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NULS has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NULS alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $266.94 or 0.00452552 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00064587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.13 or 0.00142627 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00062003 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $392.11 or 0.00664749 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00076219 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000498 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS’s launch date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NULS is nuls.io . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.