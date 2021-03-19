Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Stock Position Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,681 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.27% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $7,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,271,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,965,000 after buying an additional 20,083 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,723,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,790,000 after buying an additional 367,096 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 781,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,132,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,232,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,957,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

NUS opened at $53.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.03. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $748.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.94 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 6.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.03%.

In other news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $32,270.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,942 shares in the company, valued at $924,910.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven Lund bought 20,850 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.05 per share, with a total value of $1,001,842.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,693,332. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NUS. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Nu Skin Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

