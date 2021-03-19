NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Shares Gap Down to $43.44

Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.44, but opened at $39.49. NRG Energy shares last traded at $37.40, with a volume of 83,451 shares trading hands.

NRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of NRG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $59.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. NRG Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.50.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 43.90%. Analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,175,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,937 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,058,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NRG Energy by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,622,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,593,000 after acquiring an additional 597,030 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in NRG Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,631,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,346,000 after acquiring an additional 31,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in NRG Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,626,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,158,000 after acquiring an additional 24,368 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy Company Profile (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

