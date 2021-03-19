NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Guggenheim

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) was downgraded by equities researchers at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NRG has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of NRG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $36.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. NRG Energy has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $44.08. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.50.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). NRG Energy had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 50.32%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the third quarter worth about $209,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 592,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,202,000 after buying an additional 20,650 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 32.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 15,848 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 5.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,260,000 after buying an additional 20,223 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

