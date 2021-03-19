NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Short Interest Update

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,326,900 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the February 11th total of 1,626,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 552.9 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NWHUF. Scotiabank raised their price target on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NWHUF stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.49. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $10.60.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at September 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 190 income-producing properties and 15.4 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

