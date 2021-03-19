NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) PT Raised to $14.00

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.62% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NWHUF opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.49. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $10.60.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at September 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 190 income-producing properties and 15.4 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

