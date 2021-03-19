Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Given New C$47.00 Price Target at CIBC

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

NPI has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James set a C$57.00 target price on shares of Northland Power and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$56.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northland Power presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$51.30.

NPI stock opened at C$42.67 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$46.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$43.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.87. Northland Power has a 52-week low of C$20.52 and a 52-week high of C$51.45. The firm has a market cap of C$8.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 68.65%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

