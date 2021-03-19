Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Shares Gap Down to $15.87

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.87, but opened at $15.33. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) shares last traded at $15.71, with a volume of 19,046 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $819.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 4.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

In related news, Director Gil Chapman sold 2,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $39,445.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,386.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 10.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,040,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,212,000 after purchasing an additional 342,990 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 4.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 8.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 5,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 422,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 50,419 shares in the last quarter. 56.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.