Northern Trust Corp Sells 12,401 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,032,460 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,401 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 2.94% of Insight Enterprises worth $78,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $95.46 on Friday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $100.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 1.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

NSIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Insight Enterprises from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

In related news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $624,975.00. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

