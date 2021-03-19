Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 701,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,974 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $83,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $1,088,374.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,994,751.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $1,712,379.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 109,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,824,907.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

RS opened at $149.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.85. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $70.57 and a 52-week high of $154.09.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.60%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

