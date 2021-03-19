Northern Trust Corp Has $87.08 Million Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,093,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305,191 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Avantor were worth $87,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at about $417,000. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in Avantor by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Avantor by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 188,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after buying an additional 28,972 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 85,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth about $1,255,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $28.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.58, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $31.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.43.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. Avantor’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 10,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $282,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,873,902.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 394,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,845,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,748 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,784 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVTR. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Avantor from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avantor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.92.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

