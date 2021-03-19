Northern Trust Corp Has $82.94 Million Stock Holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,208,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.18% of Redfin worth $82,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RDFN. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Redfin during the 4th quarter worth $405,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Redfin by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,781,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $626,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RDFN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research lowered Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $103,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $490,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 297,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,408,140.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,755. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $69.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.55 and a 200-day moving average of $61.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -138.44 and a beta of 1.96. Redfin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $244.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.11 million. Analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

