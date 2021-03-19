Northern Trust Corp Has $81.36 Million Stock Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 668,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,704 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $81,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2,040.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 3,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $444,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,952,019. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,109 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total transaction of $359,120.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,992.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,543 shares of company stock valued at $5,602,109. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.50.

Shares of WTS stock opened at $120.71 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $131.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $403.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.88 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.60%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

