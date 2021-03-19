Northern Trust Corp Grows Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 759,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,178 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.16% of Royal Gold worth $80,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,029,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $428,567,000 after buying an additional 123,868 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,095,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,594,000 after buying an additional 80,174 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 707,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,275,000 after buying an additional 25,706 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 230,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,479,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 215,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,868,000 after purchasing an additional 24,439 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $98,271.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,188 shares in the company, valued at $675,667.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RGLD. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.83.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $105.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.46 and a twelve month high of $147.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.98.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.81 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 44.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.58%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

