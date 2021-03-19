Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on JWN. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Gordon Haskett raised Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of JWN opened at $42.59 on Thursday. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $46.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Christine Deputy sold 15,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $576,005.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,993.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 15,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $587,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,500,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,378,812.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,691. 5.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nordstrom by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 8,420 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Nordstrom by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Nordstrom by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 56,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Nordstrom by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,866,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,093,000 after buying an additional 183,212 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

