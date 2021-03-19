Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.21). Nordic American Tankers reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 159.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 17th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nordic American Tankers.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $16.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 million.

NAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of NYSE:NAT opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. Nordic American Tankers has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $508.32 million, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average is $3.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -114.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 268.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,091 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 30,655 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 514.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,455,198 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,570,000 after buying an additional 2,055,943 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 335,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 11,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

