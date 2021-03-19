Nordea Investment Management AB Buys New Stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 365,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,476,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,671,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,202,000 after acquiring an additional 965,093 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,669,000 after acquiring an additional 526,529 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,173,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,305,000 after buying an additional 898,923 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,110,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,494,000 after buying an additional 725,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,810,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,529,000 after buying an additional 159,048 shares during the last quarter. 49.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Johnson Rice began coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

In other news, EVP Christopher White sold 154,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $4,357,211.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 374,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,582,380.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 11,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $447,541.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 152,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,928,839.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 423,802 shares of company stock valued at $12,296,455 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BE opened at $25.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 3.77. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.41 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

