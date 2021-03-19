Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 169,732 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 63.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 439,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,732 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $16,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BWA. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.7% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in BorgWarner by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 59,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 35,504 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

In related news, VP Volker Weng sold 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $151,681.14. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BWA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.07.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $48.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $50.60.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.