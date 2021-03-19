Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 11,157 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,157 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.10% of SS&C Technologies worth $19,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $351,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 466.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $3,477,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SS&C Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.18.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $68.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.28. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.68%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

