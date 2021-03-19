Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Lifted to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $9.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NDLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.81.

Shares of NDLS stock opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $512.09 million, a PE ratio of -24.54, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. Noodles & Company has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $12.70.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Melissa Heidman sold 6,201 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $62,692.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,370.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 5,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $61,040.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,237.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,460 shares of company stock valued at $177,349 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDLS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,249,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,769,000 after buying an additional 86,233 shares in the last quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Noodles & Company by 21.6% in the third quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP now owns 1,703,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,705,000 after purchasing an additional 303,200 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Noodles & Company by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,477,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after purchasing an additional 374,650 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC increased its holdings in Noodles & Company by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 834,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 127,850 shares during the period. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC increased its holdings in Noodles & Company by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 649,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 22,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

