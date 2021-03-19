Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,332 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $6,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $141.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pinduoduo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.84 and a beta of 1.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.05.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

