Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,541 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $6,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. State Street Corp lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,576,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,218,000 after buying an additional 480,931 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,144,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,917,000 after buying an additional 193,380 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 2,636.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 177,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,532,000 after buying an additional 171,123 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The J. M. Smucker by 64.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,684,000 after purchasing an additional 117,739 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in The J. M. Smucker by 513.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 133,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,445,000 after purchasing an additional 111,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup started coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.42.

SJM opened at $123.94 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $93.41 and a 12 month high of $131.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.78.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

In other news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total transaction of $147,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,917.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

