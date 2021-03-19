Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $6,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth $31,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth $40,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,478.00, for a total transaction of $1,967,218.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,120 shares of company stock worth $75,555,516. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,429.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 170.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,463.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,358.21. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $450.53 and a 12 month high of $1,564.91.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,575.26 to $1,633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,348.00 to $1,437.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,503.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

