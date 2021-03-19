Node Runners 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $121,310.00 (NDR)

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last week, Node Runners has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar. One Node Runners token can currently be purchased for about $321.52 or 0.00543872 BTC on major exchanges. Node Runners has a market capitalization of $7.35 million and $121,310.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Node Runners Token Profile

Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,860 tokens. Node Runners’ official website is noderunners.io . The official message board for Node Runners is noderunners.medium.com

Node Runners Token Trading

