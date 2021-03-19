Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Nomura Instinet

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) was upgraded by equities researchers at Nomura Instinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noah from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Noah in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.20 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Noah currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.10.

NOAH opened at $46.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.46. Noah has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $52.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.68.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $146.09 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Noah will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Noah announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Noah by 468.6% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 887 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Noah in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noah in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Noah by 14.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Noah during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

