Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Rating Increased to Buy at Nomura Instinet

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) was upgraded by equities researchers at Nomura Instinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

NOAH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Nomura raised shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Noah in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.20 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noah from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.10.

NOAH opened at $46.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.46. Noah has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $52.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.68.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $146.09 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Noah will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Noah announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Noah by 468.6% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 887 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Noah in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noah in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Noah by 14.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Noah in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

