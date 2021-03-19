NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Brookline Capital Acquisition

Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on NLS Pharmaceutics in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of NLS Pharmaceutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Get NLS Pharmaceutics alerts:

NASDAQ:NLSP opened at $4.30 on Monday. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $7.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.27.

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drug therapies to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for NLS Pharmaceutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NLS Pharmaceutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.