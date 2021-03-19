Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Shares Down 8.1%

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)’s share price fell 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.57 and last traded at $39.02. 1,479,941 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,749,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.44.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NIU. TheStreet downgraded Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Niu Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Niu Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Niu Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.34 and a 200-day moving average of $31.90.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Niu Technologies will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIU. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd increased its holdings in Niu Technologies by 1,470.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 1,112,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,286 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Niu Technologies by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 293,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 179,502 shares during the period. Library Research Ltd purchased a new position in Niu Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $4,478,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Niu Technologies by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,113,000 after purchasing an additional 150,020 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $2,470,000. Institutional investors own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

