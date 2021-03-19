NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target Lowered to $38.80 at Jefferies Financial Group

NIO (NYSE:NIO) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $60.00 to $38.80 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NIO. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $80.30 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded NIO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.40 to $68.30 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NIO from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.70 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. HSBC raised their price objective on NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $41.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.76 and a beta of 2.81. NIO has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.73) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIO will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in NIO by 180.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 50,981 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its stake in NIO by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NIO by 17.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,165,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,728,000 after buying an additional 174,107 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in NIO by 17.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,136,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,342,000 after buying an additional 324,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of NIO in the third quarter valued at $5,033,000.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

