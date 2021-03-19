NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Raised to $170.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.92 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Argus upped their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $158.60.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE opened at $143.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.95 and its 200-day moving average is $133.04. NIKE has a 52-week low of $60.58 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $225.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $5,927,860.00. Insiders sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock worth $35,548,550 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in NIKE by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 915,304 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $130,139,000 after acquiring an additional 57,785 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $2,043,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 13,574 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its holdings in NIKE by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 11,149 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,074,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.