Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Short Interest Update

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 113,400 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the February 11th total of 92,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 791,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:NCPCF opened at $0.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11. Nickel Creek Platinum has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.24.
Nickel Creek Platinum Company Profile
