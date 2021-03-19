Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Short Interest Update

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 113,400 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the February 11th total of 92,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 791,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:NCPCF opened at $0.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11. Nickel Creek Platinum has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.24.

Nickel Creek Platinum Company Profile

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. engages in the exploration and development of nickel and platinum group metals in North America. It also explores for copper, cobalt, and gold deposits. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Nickel ShÃ¤w project located in the south west of Yukon Territory, Canada.

