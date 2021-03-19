NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.40-2.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.51. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to 2.55-2.75 EPS.

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.84. 22,802,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,484,354. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $138.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.63.

In other NextEra Energy news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,595 shares of company stock valued at $11,880,740 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

