NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Sold by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC cut its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,899,000 after acquiring an additional 68,838 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 10.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 55.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of NYSE:NEU traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $397.00. The stock had a trading volume of 13,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,528. NewMarket Co. has a 12-month low of $304.65 and a 12-month high of $458.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $392.94 and its 200-day moving average is $382.04.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 37.86% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $527.78 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

