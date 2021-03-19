New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Director Sells $224,092.80 in Stock

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $224,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,173.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE NJR traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.81. New Jersey Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.36 and a fifty-two week high of $42.57.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $454.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 64.56%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on New Jersey Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Jersey Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,007,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,352,000 after buying an additional 34,052 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $32,891,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 285,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 691,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,594,000 after acquiring an additional 201,683 shares in the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.