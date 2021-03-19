NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.67

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.67 and traded as high as $3.82. NeuroMetrix shares last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 56,763 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.67.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 71.00% and a negative net margin of 38.80%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NeuroMetrix stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,255 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.06% of NeuroMetrix at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuroMetrix Company Profile

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

