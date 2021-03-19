NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has $16.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $12.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NPTN. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley raised their price target on NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised NeoPhotonics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoPhotonics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.50.

NPTN opened at $12.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.04 million, a P/E ratio of 75.53 and a beta of 1.24. NeoPhotonics has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $14.14.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.26%. Research analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $163,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 34,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $374,693.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,753. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,563 shares of company stock valued at $768,593 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPTN. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 250.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 10,653 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 58.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 15,230 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the third quarter valued at $252,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

