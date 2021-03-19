NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Shares Up 5.2%

Shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) shot up 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.21 and last traded at $13.12. 988,522 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 978,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.47.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NPTN. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NeoPhotonics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $652.04 million, a P/E ratio of 75.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.83.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 10.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 34,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $374,693.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,523 shares in the company, valued at $423,753. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $163,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,563 shares of company stock worth $768,593. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 87,233 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in NeoPhotonics by 161.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,068,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 659,279 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in NeoPhotonics by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 15,230 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in NeoPhotonics by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 190,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 54,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in NeoPhotonics by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,920,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN)

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

