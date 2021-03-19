Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Trading Up 10.1%

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON)’s stock price was up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.13 and last traded at $8.90. Approximately 127,012 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 82,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average of $8.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Neonode had a negative return on equity of 129.95% and a negative net margin of 128.56%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neonode stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) by 605.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Neonode were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interface and optical interactive touch solutions under the zForce brand in the United States, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices. The company licenses its touch technology to original equipment manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers.

