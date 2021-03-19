Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $19.25 to $21.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NOPMF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Neo Performance Materials from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Neo Performance Materials from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Neo Performance Materials from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.33.

NOPMF opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. Neo Performance Materials has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.49.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

